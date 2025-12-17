Emily in Paris Season 5 premiered at Paris’ Grand Rex with the cast and creators celebrating the hit series. New episodes open in Rome before returning to Paris, promising fresh romance, fashion and global charm

The much-awaited Season 5 premiere of Emily in Paris unfolded at Paris’ iconic Grand Rex theatre, marking another milestone in the series’ global success. The glamorous evening saw Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and creator Darren Star join the cast, coming just hours after Star was honoured with France’s prestigious Legion of Honor by President Emmanuel Macron.

The red carpet featured familiar faces including Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount and Eugenio Franceschini, along with new additions Minnie Driver and Michele Laroque. Several other cast members such as Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Paul Forman and Arnaud Binard were also present, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Season 5

Season 5 begins with a change of scenery as Emily heads to Rome. The opening episodes follow her as she moves to the Italian capital to oversee the Grateau office while soaking in the pleasures of la dolce vita with her Italian boyfriend, Marcello. Darren Star, however, made it clear that Paris would continue to be at the heart of the series, reassuring fans that the city remains central to Emily’s journey.

Lily Collins, who turned heads in a black Armani gown, shared a light-hearted moment from behind the scenes, revealing that the show’s decision to shift part of the story to Italy sparked a playful “feud” between French President Emmanuel Macron and Rome’s mayor, Roberto Gualtieri. She admitted she never imagined the series would find itself entangled in what she jokingly described as a European political love triangle.

Star also hinted at the possibility of a surprising future cameo. After Brigitte Macron’s appearance in Season 4, he revealed that he had already asked President Macron about appearing on the show himself, leaving fans curious about what might happen next.

Reflecting on the show’s impact, Sarandos spoke about how Emily in Paris arrived at a time when audiences were craving comfort and escapism. He noted that when the series debuted in 2020, the world was still grappling with the pandemic, and viewers were searching for connection and a sense of joy. According to him, the show struck a chord by offering a vivid escape and reminding people why Paris holds such a special place in their imagination. He also shared that his wife, Nicole, counts herself among Emily’s biggest fans, underscoring the show’s wide-reaching appeal.

With its blend of fashion, fantasy and familiar charm, Emily in Paris appears set to continue captivating audiences as it steps into its fifth season, balancing new adventures with the timeless allure of Paris.