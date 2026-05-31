Madhuri Dixit and director Suresh Triveni reveal details about the casting and camaraderie for their upcoming crime-comedy 'Maa Behen', highlighting the role of workshops in building chemistry between Madhuri, Triptii Dimri, and Dharna Durgaa.

Madhuri Dixit and director Suresh Triveni have opened up about the camaraderie and casting process behind Netflix's upcoming crime-comedy 'Maa Behen', revealing how workshops and strong teamwork helped shape the film's ensemble. Speaking during a promotional interaction for the film, Madhuri Dixit said creating a comfortable atmosphere on set came naturally to her and helped the cast build chemistry. "Just being normal. I didn't take a lot of effort. I am just who I am," she said in an interview with ANI.

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Madhuri Dixit on Building Cast Camaraderie

Recalling the preparation process, the actor added, "We did workshops. I have met Tripti before. When we did Bhool Bhulaiya 3. We worked together. We didn't have a lot of scenes together. We knew each other a little. But we didn't know Dharna at all."

According to Madhuri, the workshops helped the cast get to know one another better through improvisational exercises. "We were just ourselves. We were having fun. We gave different situations. You do whatever you want to do. During that time, we got to know each other. We were comfortable with each other," she said.

The actor stressed the importance of collaboration in filmmaking. "It's very easy for me to make people comfortable. I don't feel like I am someone. I am just a normal person. That's when I enjoy working. When a group becomes good. When there is an understanding. When there is chemistry. That's when I enjoy working. It's always about teamwork. Films are always about teamwork. You are as good as your team. If your team is fantastic. All the actors around you. Your performance is enhanced," Madhuri said.

Suresh Triveni on the Film's Journey

Director and producer Suresh Triveni also shared details about the film's development and casting journey. He revealed that the idea for 'Maa Behen' originated after 'Tumhari Sulu' as he wanted to make a "crazy crime comedy." "I wrote the story for the first time. After 'Tumhari Sulu'. I wanted to do a crazy crime comedy," he said, adding that writer Pooja Tolani later joined the project and wrote the screenplay and dialogues.

Triveni said the script took several years to develop before he approached the cast. "In August 2024. I went to Madhuri ma'am. We narrated her the script. You won't believe, she said yes. and I was dancing inside my heart." he said.

Speaking about casting Triptii Dimri, he revealed, "I wanted to ask Tripti. Animal was not released at that time. I went to her in October. I used only one thing to make her say yes and that was... Madhuri Dixit is in my film." For Dharna Durgaa's role, Triveni credited the writer's recommendation. "Writer suggested Dharna. She came and gave an audition. I used to watch her reel. She gave an audition. I didn't do audition with any other actor. I locked her," he said.

'Maa Behen' Plot and Release Details

The filmmaker also expressed gratitude for the supporting cast, including Ravi Kishan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh and Shardul Bhardwaj, calling them "very good actors." He noted that the film was completed in 41 days and described Netflix's involvement as an important milestone for the project.

The trailer of 'Maa Behen' was released on May 22. The makers describe the story as one "where lies spiral out of control, suspicions run wild, and the dysfunctional mother-daughter trio must somehow survive their biggest KAAND yet!"

The crime-comedy revolves around Rekha (Madhuri Dixit), Jaya (Triptii Dimri) and Sushma (Dharna Durgaa), whose already chaotic family dynamics take an unexpected turn after they discover a dead body in their house. What follows is a series of cover-ups, emotional breakdowns and questionable decisions as they attempt to navigate the escalating chaos. Produced by Abundantia Entertainment in association with Opening Image Films and directed by Suresh Triveni, Maa Behen is set to premiere on Netflix on June 4. (ANI)