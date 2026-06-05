Emilia Clarke opens up about surviving two brain haemorrhages in her twenties, revealing she felt she 'cheated death'. The actress discusses the trauma's impact on her mental health and acting career, and her charity SameYou.

Actress Emilia Clarke has opened up about the lasting emotional and physical impact of surviving two brain haemorrhages in her twenties, recalling a period when she believed she had "cheated death" and feared it would eventually "come to get" her, according to People. Speaking at the event, the 'Game of Thrones' star reflected on her recovery journey and highlighted the importance of mental health support for people living with brain injuries.

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"For a number of years, I felt that I had cheated death, and it was coming to get me," Clarke said. "I truly felt like I had done something wrong, and I shouldn't be here. I also thought it ruined my ability to act, which some people might agree with!" as per the outlet.

A Timeline of Trauma and Career

Clarke revealed that she was 22 when she suffered her first brain haemorrhage and 24 when she experienced a second one, coinciding with major milestones in her career. "I was 22 when I suffered my first brain haemorrhage, 24 when I had my second. I was also 22 when I filmed the first season of Game of Thrones, and 24 when I made my Broadway debut," she said, referring to her performance in the stage adaptation of Breakfast at Tiffany's.

Founding SameYou for Mental Health Support

In 2019, Clarke and her mother, Jenny Clarke, founded SameYou, a charity focused on improving mental health support and rehabilitation services for people recovering from brain injuries, according to People.

The Unseen Struggles of Recovery

Reflecting on her personal experience, Clarke said the demands of her career prevented her from fully processing the trauma she had endured. "I never had the chance to reflect on what my two brain traumas had done to me because I could walk, talk, be myself, remember my lines and was back on camera within weeks of both brain injuries," she said, according to People.

The actress admitted that she often dismissed serious symptoms, including hormonal issues, anxiety, chronic pain and even broken bones, as workplace stress. "Surely that's normal working in our image-obsessed industry? Breaking a rib after filming a sex scene? Well, maybe that was his fault," she said. "But sometimes even blacking out after long night shoots? The pain all over my body? I didn't even think I should find out why."

Clarke also spoke about the complex nature of brain injuries and the profound effect they can have on a person's identity and mental well-being. "Because when you think about who you are--your personality, your intellect, your humour, your memories, your excellent taste--where do they live? Your mind. And when that fails you, it can shake your trust in yourself. It can leave you frightened and convinced you'll never be who you were again," she said, according to People.

However, Clarke stressed that recovery remains possible, adding, "But we know that the recovery to yourself is possible."