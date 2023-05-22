Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elle Fanning's sensational look at Cannes 2023 was created out of drugstore makeup products

    On May 16, the actress wowed in a sparkling silver ballgown and ethereal makeup at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, giving off the impression that she had just come out of a fairytale. 

    Elle Fanning's sensational look at Cannes 2023 was created out of drugstore makeup products
    Would you believe us if we said that Elle had just used cosmetics from a drugstore for her stunning red carpet appearance at the opening ceremony and Jeanne du Barry screening? 

    Check out the products she used: The L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid was used to prepare the actress' skin, while the Caffeine Eye Serum was applied under her eyes. The brand's True Match Lumi Glotion and True Match Blush in Rose were then applied by Erin on the 25-year-old to give her a dewy shine and a pop of colour on her cheeks. 

    Erin used the Infallible Grip Mechanical Gel Eyeliner in Brown Denim to flick a delicate wing onto Elle's eyes, which were styled in the traditional cat-eye style. The Telescopic Lift Mascara in Intense Black was used by the makeup artist to create look-at-me lashes.Check out the post here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The actress took to Instagram to share pictures from the event and captioned the post: This creation by Sarah Burton is a work of art. It’s femininity and strength combined in one deconstructed orchid. Getting to work with Sarah directly on my Cannes look was a highlight of my life. The time we shared and the artistry I witnessed from her in the McQueen London studio are a memory I will remember forever. There is no one more kind. I can’t thank Sarah and the McQueen team enough for making my dress of dreams. My jaw is still on the floor over each stone beaded by hand and the fact she did this for me! I love Queen Sarah and McQueen forever! My Cartier jewels were the absolute perfect cherry on top and made me feel like a princess on the Croisette.

    Cannes 2023: The festival, which screens some of the most sought-after films of the year, is in its 76th year this year. The red carpet is the performance that precedes the screenings, and each year the attire is more edgy and spectacular. Here are some of the celebrities who attended the event and looked their best.

