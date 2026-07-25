EaseMyTrip joined the PHDCCI's 15th International Heritage Tourism Conclave, reinforcing its commitment to preserving India's cultural heritage. The company highlighted the role of responsible tourism and public-private partnerships.

EaseMyTrip participated in the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (PHDCCI) 15th International Heritage Tourism Conclave, held under the theme 'Khayal Virasat Ka', reaffirming its commitment to preserving and promoting India's rich cultural heritage through responsible tourism.

Panel Discussion on Collaborative Models

Representing the EaseMyTrip Foundation, Ajay Kumar Verma, Chief Experience Officer, joined an esteemed panel of industry leaders and policymakers to share perspectives on strengthening public-private partnerships, encouraging community participation and building collaborative models that help safeguard India's heritage while unlocking its tourism potential.

Commitment to Responsible Tourism

In a post on Linkedin the company said, "EaseMyTrip is proud to be part of PHDCCI's 15th International Heritage Tourism Conclave, held under the theme 'Khayal Virasat Ka', reinforcing our commitment to preserving and promoting India's rich cultural heritage through responsible tourism."

"As a travel brand deeply connected to India's diverse destinations, we believe tourism has an important role to play in preserving the country's cultural legacy. Through meaningful partnerships and sustainable initiatives, we remain committed to supporting efforts that protect India's heritage while creating richer travel experiences for generations to come," it added.

About EaseMyTrip

EaseMyTrip (listed on NSE and BSE) is one of India's largest online travel-tech platforms in terms of air ticket bookings, as per the Crisil Report-Assessment of the OTA Industry in India (Feb 2021). (ANI)