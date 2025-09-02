At Venice Film Festival, Dwayne Johnson’s The Smashing Machine got a 15-minute ovation, leaving him in tears. Co-starring Emily Blunt, the film follows UFC champ Mark Kerr’s struggles. Johnson said the role taught him vulnerability and gratitude.

In the film, Dwayne will be seen as two-time UFC heavyweight champion Mike Kerr. The film tracks Kerr's professional triumphs and personal struggles, including his substance abuse battles and his tumultuous relationship with wife Dawn (Emily Blunt). Johnson and Blunt are close friends after starring in "Jungle Cruise" together, which helped Johnson lean into his vulnerable side on camera, according to Variety.

Johnson stars opposite Emily Blunt in the film, who plays Kerr's girlfriend Dawn Staples. During the ovation, Benny Safdie -- the film's director -- hugged both his stars and joined Johnson in shedding tears of joy as the clapping continued. Adding to the waterworks, Kerr also wept as the credits rolled, as per the outlet.

Before the screening started, one fan shouted Johnson's signature WWE line, "Can you smell what the Rock is "cooking?!"--prompting laughter from the man of the hour.

This year's 82nd edition of Venice has been packed with stars like George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and Emma Stone.

In an interview earlier, Dwayne Johnson revealed he spent three to four hours putting on prosthetics each day, as per Variety. "It was very real. I had not experienced that in a very, very, very long time, where I was really scared and thinking, 'I don't know if I can do this. Can I do this?" Johnson said.

"I realised that maybe these opportunities weren't coming my way because I was too scared to explore this stuff... I was so hungry for an opportunity to do something raw and gritty and rip myself open. And all of a sudden, 'Smashing Machine' comes along," he added.

"The Smashing Machine" marks the solo feature directorial debut of Benny Safdie.

According to Variety, it brings together Blunt and Benny Safdie, who had a memorable scene together in Christopher Nolan's historical epic "Oppenheimer," and Johnson and Blunt, who costarred in Disney's action-adventure "Jungle Cruise." (ANI)



