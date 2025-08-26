Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reveals the intense challenges of portraying UFC champion Mark Kerr in 'The Smashing Machine,' including extensive prosthetics and confronting personal vulnerabilities.

Los Angeles [US], August 26 (ANI): Shooting for 'The Smashing Machine' was quite challenging for Dwayne Johnson.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Dwayne Johnson revealed he spent three to four hours putting on prosthetics each day, as per Variety.



"It was very real. I had not experienced that in a very, very, very long time, where I was really scared and thinking, 'I don't know if I can do this. Can I do this?'" Johnson said.



"I realized that maybe these opportunities weren't coming my way because I was too scared to explore this stuff... I was so hungry for an opportunity to do something raw and gritty and rip myself open. And all of a sudden, 'Smashing Machine' comes along," he added.

Portraying UFC Champion Mike Kerr

In the film, Dwayne will be seen as two-time UFC heavyweight champion Mike Kerr.



The film tracks Kerr's professional triumphs and personal struggles, including his substance abuse battles and his tumultuous relationship with wife Dawn (Emily Blunt). Johnson and Blunt are close friends after starring in "Jungle Cruise" together, which helped Johnson lean into his vulnerable side on camera.

Venice Film Festival Premiere and Release Date

Actors Nina Hoss, Imogen Poots and Tom Bateman also play prominent roles in the film.



"The Smashing Machine" world premieres in competition at the Venice Film Festival before opening in cinema halls on October 3. (ANI)

