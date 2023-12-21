Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Dunki First Reveiw OUT: Shah Rukh Khan starrer better than 'Pathaan', 'Jawan'; 2000 Cr in making says some

    Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan's collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani, emerges as a blockbuster, captivating fans worldwide. The film's success sparks grand celebrations, with enthusiasts praising its nostalgic charm and dubbing it SRK's triumphant return post 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan' this year

    As Shah Rukh Khan's latest film, Dunki, lights up screens across theaters, fans and critics alike are hailing it as a monumental success, with some enthusiasts even dubbing it the best Rajkumar Hirani film to date. This claim, considering Hirani's illustrious track record with classics like 3 Idiots, Munnabhai MBBS, and PK, might sound ambitious, but the overwhelming response suggests a potential new pinnacle in Indian cinema.

    Overseas fans have expressed their delight, with one international enthusiast exclaiming, "What a movie! I loved every bit of it. Thank you, Rajkumar Hirani, for giving Shah Rukh Khan back to old fans like me." The sentiment of nostalgia has even left some feeling homesick, as the film reportedly strikes a chord with the familiar charisma of the Bollywood superstar.

    The frenzy among SRK fans has reached unprecedented levels, with many securing early morning show bookings to be among the first to experience Dunki's magic. Outside cinemas, celebrations have taken on a carnival-like atmosphere, complete with effigies of Shah Rukh Khan, fireworks, and enthusiastic fan cheers, creating an electric and festive ambiance.

    Comedian Sunil Pal, an ardent SRK supporter, joined the early morning crowd, expressing confidence in Dunki's financial success. "₹2,000 crore is an obvious outcome (Banta Hai) for the film," he declared. "₹1,000 crore for the magician called Hirani and ₹1,000 crore for the 'Baazigar' Shah Rukh Khan."

    Shah Rukh Khan, commenting on the exuberant scenes outside theaters, humorously questioned whether fans would continue their celebratory wrestling matches instead of heading inside to watch the movie.

    Dunki marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, a partnership that had been eagerly anticipated by Bollywood enthusiasts. The gangster comedy follows the journey of Hardayal "Hardy" Singh Dhillon (played by Shah Rukh Khan) and his friends as they aspire to move to London. In their pursuit, they undertake the unconventional and illegal route known as "Dunki," leading to a series of challenges that profoundly impact their lives.

    ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty spill beans on 'Kouch'; Here's top 6 moments

