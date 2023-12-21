Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Koffee With Karan 8: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty spill beans on 'Kouch'; Here's top 6 moments

    In the ninth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, Bollywood's Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty discussed nepotism, their children's career plans, Cirkus's etc. Here are top 6 moments from the episode

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 21, 2023, 7:54 AM IST

    The ninth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 featured Bollywood's dynamic duo, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, known for their collaboration in Singham Again. The episode was filled with candid conversations, covering topics such as their enduring 20-year friendship, Gadar 2's success, Cirkus's failure, nepotism, and insights into their personal lives. Here, we delve into the top six moments from this insightful episode.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    1. Ajay Devgn on Nepotism and Struggles: Ajay Devgn addressed the prevalent topic of nepotism, emphasizing that success is a result of hard work and dedication. He shared personal struggles, including undisclosed injuries, highlighting the unseen challenges that accompany fame. Ajay stressed that the path to success is universal, irrespective of one's background.

    2. Children's Acting Plans: The duo discussed their children's potential entry into the film industry. Ajay Devgn revealed that his daughter, Nysa, currently has no aspirations for acting. On the other hand, Rohit Shetty shared that his son, Ishaan, is determined to pursue a career in movies, acknowledging the inevitable struggles that come with it.

    3. Rohit Shetty Reflects on Cirkus Failure: Rohit Shetty openly addressed the commercial failure of his film Cirkus. He shared insights into the film's shortcomings, acknowledging his directorial missteps. Despite the setback, Shetty remained resilient, quoting Anupam Kher's perspective that it's the event that fails, not the individual.

    4. Gadar 2's Success: Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty applauded the success of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, acknowledging its status as a blockbuster. The unexpected triumph of the sequel was celebrated across the film industry, with Ajay Devgn expressing his happiness for Sunny Deol.

    5. Ajay Devgn's Aversion to Public Appearances: Ajay Devgn explained his infrequent appearances at shows and functions, citing a personal discomfort with large social gatherings. He revealed his preference for private and quiet interactions, attributing his limited public outings to a genuine discomfort that sometimes leads to illness.

    6. Similar Reactions to Success: Rohit Shetty humorously revealed the shared trait between Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan in their reactions to success. Whether the film is a blockbuster or not, both actors maintain a calm and composed demeanor, either relaxing outside their vans or on set, unfazed by the outcome.

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2023, 7:54 AM IST
