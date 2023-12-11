Dunki Drop 5, O Maahi out now: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee's song is just a musical treat

Dunki Drop 5, O Maahi: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee take you on a journey of unconditional and selfless love with a beautiful composition, O Maahi

After the release of Dunki Drop 4 – The trailer, the audience finally saw a glimpse of an endearing world created by Rajkumar Hirani. Capturing the hearts of millions, the trailer became one of the most-watched trailers in Hindi cinema in 24 hours.

Capturing the next chapter in this enchanting saga, Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee unveil a symphony of unconditional Love with Dunki Drop 5, O Maahi. This melodious track delves into the profound power of selfless love between the characters Hardy and Manu, who embark on an arduous yet life-changing journey as their hearts become intertwined forever. The beauty of their love story is eloquently captured in the soul-stirring melody of the song, resonating deeply with listeners.

With Arijit Singh's mesmerising vocals, a beautiful composition by the musical maestro, Pritam, heartfelt lyrics penned by the poetic Irshad Kamil and the dance sequences, choreographed by the renowned Vaibhavi Merchant, Dunki Drop 5 - O Maahi is a visual and musical treat!

Love, ishq, mohabbat, pyaar...yeh sabka izhaar karne mein hum waqt laga dete hain. Sometimes we don’t get the chance. Sometimes we don’t find the words. This song is dedicated to all the lovers who feel like this…So say it Now…Today…Tomorrow, and Everyday…” Mere Ishq pe Haq… pic.twitter.com/8LQz12kTNv — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 11, 2023

The song unfolds against the backdrop of beautiful desert locales, symbolising the everlasting romance between Hardy and Manu while underscoring the struggles inherent in their transformative journey. The visuals seamlessly complement the evocative lyrics and the enchanting melody, creating a cinematic experience that is both visually stunning and emotionally resonant.

The Dunki Drop series has been a musical journey, starting with Dunki Drop 1 on c's birthday, followed by the melodious voice of Arijit Singh in Dunki Drop 2 titled Lutt Putt Gaya. Dunki Drop 3 continued to tug at heartstrings with Sonu Nigam's soul-stirring song Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se, echoing the emotions of being away from home. Now, Dunki Drop 5 adds another layer to this endearing tale, bringing a heartfelt melody that promises to captivate audiences.

As Dunki Drop 5, O Maahi stands as a testament to the enduring power of love and the magic that unfolds when stellar performances, evocative music, and captivating visuals come together.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on 21st December 2023.

