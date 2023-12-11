Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Nayanthara on calling her 'Lady Superstar'; here's what she said

    Nayanthara's latest movie, the 75th film Annapoorani, received mixed reviews from critics and viewers alike. The actress appeared in an interview after Annapoorani

    Nayanthara on calling her 'Lady Superstar'; here's what she said RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 11, 2023, 4:10 PM IST

    Nayanthara is one of the most sought-after and most revered actresses. She has also appeared in Telugu films and established herself as a leading lady in South cinema. She made her Bollywood debut this year with Jawan, a financially successful film starring Shah Rukh Khan. After her historic Bollywood debut, her 75th film, Annapoorani, just appeared on the big screen to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.

    Nayanthara has gained the title "Lady Superstar of the South" as a result of her widespread popularity and success, and she is frequently referred to as such by fans and the media. Nayanthara expressed her dissatisfaction with the title 'Lady Superstar' in an interview following the release of Annapoorani. She asked the interview's host not to address her by such title after he had done so. Nayanthara jokingly compared being dubbed Lady Superstar to getting reprimanded. Everyone in the room chuckled at her lighthearted remark. She politely asked that everyone refrain from using this term.

    Also Read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli wedding anniversary: 6 adorable pictures

    Nayanthara appreciated the film business and her fans' encouragement as she completed 75 films. “Everything I own in my life, be it wealth, renown, or deference. I received all of those as gifts from the movie and the audience, “she said, adding that there was no more need to be given a title or moniker. 

    Previously, Tamil star Ajith Kumar, commonly known as Thala, asked his fans not to address him by such name.

    Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food is about a young girl passionate about cooking. Even though eating meat is frowned upon in her traditional Brahmin family, Annapoorani wishes to be a great chef. She enrols at a hotel management college undercover, disregarding societal standards, and informs her family that she is also getting an MBA. The film follows her journey and her difficulties in obtaining success in the kitchen.

    Also Read: 'Animal' box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer grosses Rs 700 crore globally

    Looking forward, Nayanthara's filmography includes Test, Thani Oruvan 2, Mannangatti Since 1960, Kannappa, and others.

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2023, 4:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Trisha Krishnan set for Telugu comeback; join forces with Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna for upcoming films SHG

    Trisha Krishnan set for Telugu comeback; join forces with Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna for upcoming films

    Animal Triptii Dimri on receiving appreciation from fans, "I am getting sleepless nights" SHG

    'Animal': Triptii Dimri on receiving appreciation from fans, "I am getting sleepless nights"

    Rajinikanth 73rd Birthday Special: From attempting suicide to shaving heads; 10 shocking things fans did for Thalaiva RBA

    Rajinikanth 73rd Birthday: From attempting suicide to shaving heads; 10 shocking things fans did for Thalaiva

    Koffee With Karan 8: Aditya Roy Kapur on dating Ananya Panday, 'Ask me no secrets, and I will tell you no lie' RKK

    Koffee With Karan 8: Aditya Roy Kapur on dating Ananya Panday, 'Ask me no secrets, and I will tell you no lie'

    BTS star V shares heartfelt message for fans ahead of military enlistment - "I am going to miss.." SHG

    BTS star V shares heartfelt message for fans ahead of military enlistment - "I am going to miss.."

    Recent Stories

    Oversized coats to balloon sleeves: 7 fashion trends of 2023 RKK EAI

    Oversized coats to balloon sleeves: 7 fashion trends of 2023

    cricket Happy Birthday Ibrahim Zadran: Top 10 moments of the Afghanistan star osf

    Happy Birthday Ibrahim Zadran: Top 10 moments of the Afghan batter

    From Ekta Yatra to SC verdict: Unraveling PM Modi's journey in shaping J&K and abrogating Article 370 snt

    From Ekta Yatra to SC verdict: Unraveling PM Modi's journey in shaping J&K and abrogating Article 370

    Chennai floods: Viral photo with striking resemblance to TN CM Stalin sparks social media frenzy snt

    Chennai floods: Viral photo with striking resemblance to TN CM Stalin sparks social media frenzy

    Trisha Krishnan set for Telugu comeback; join forces with Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna for upcoming films SHG

    Trisha Krishnan set for Telugu comeback; join forces with Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna for upcoming films

    Recent Videos

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon