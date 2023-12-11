Nayanthara on calling her 'Lady Superstar'; here's what she said

Nayanthara is one of the most sought-after and most revered actresses. She has also appeared in Telugu films and established herself as a leading lady in South cinema. She made her Bollywood debut this year with Jawan, a financially successful film starring Shah Rukh Khan. After her historic Bollywood debut, her 75th film, Annapoorani, just appeared on the big screen to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Nayanthara has gained the title "Lady Superstar of the South" as a result of her widespread popularity and success, and she is frequently referred to as such by fans and the media. Nayanthara expressed her dissatisfaction with the title 'Lady Superstar' in an interview following the release of Annapoorani. She asked the interview's host not to address her by such title after he had done so. Nayanthara jokingly compared being dubbed Lady Superstar to getting reprimanded. Everyone in the room chuckled at her lighthearted remark. She politely asked that everyone refrain from using this term.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli wedding anniversary: 6 adorable pictures

In here If she ignored that #LadySuperstar title, because she's that kind humble & down to earth woman ! 🫶



But bcz of that the fact doesn't change !



Ever & Forever she's our SUPERSTAR ! 🌟



Yes ! The first ever ladysuperstar of Indian cinema ! 👏♥️ #Nayanthara pic.twitter.com/ocEraOcSBC — Ever & Forever for Nayan 👀💫❤️ (@SathsaraniSew) December 11, 2023

Nayanthara appreciated the film business and her fans' encouragement as she completed 75 films. “Everything I own in my life, be it wealth, renown, or deference. I received all of those as gifts from the movie and the audience, “she said, adding that there was no more need to be given a title or moniker.

Previously, Tamil star Ajith Kumar, commonly known as Thala, asked his fans not to address him by such name.

Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food is about a young girl passionate about cooking. Even though eating meat is frowned upon in her traditional Brahmin family, Annapoorani wishes to be a great chef. She enrols at a hotel management college undercover, disregarding societal standards, and informs her family that she is also getting an MBA. The film follows her journey and her difficulties in obtaining success in the kitchen.

Also Read: 'Animal' box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer grosses Rs 700 crore globally

Looking forward, Nayanthara's filmography includes Test, Thani Oruvan 2, Mannangatti Since 1960, Kannappa, and others.