    'Dunki' Drop 1 bash: Does Shah Rukh Khan personally answer 'ASK SRK' questions? Here's what he said

    Shah Rukh Khan personally responds to fans' questions during 'Ask SRK' sessions, dispelling the notion that his team handles these interactions. He recently celebrated his birthday with a star-studded bash, sharing heartwarming moments with fellow Bollywood celebrities

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 4, 2023, 2:46 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan, known for his charm, wit, and humor, continues to capture the hearts of fans with his witty responses during 'Ask SRK' sessions. The Bollywood superstar recently addressed the question of whether he personally replies to fans or if his team handles these interactions.

    For those unfamiliar, Shah Rukh Khan periodically hosts 'Ask SRK' sessions on social media platforms like Twitter (now known as X), where he engages with his fans by responding to their questions. During a fan meet and greet on his birthday, Shah Rukh Khan clarified that he personally takes the time to answer questions during these sessions and it is not managed by his team.

    A video circulating on social media captures Shah Rukh Khan's candid moment, where he admits to being somewhat reserved and not very active on social media. However, he emphasized that the responses provided during 'Ask SRK' are indeed crafted by him personally, dispelling any notion that it might be the work of his team.

    In addition to these insights, Shah Rukh Khan recently celebrated his birthday with a grand bash, and the event was graced by numerous Bollywood celebrities. Inside glimpses from the extravagant celebration, featuring stars such as Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and many others, have been making waves on Instagram.

    ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan birthday bash: Ranveer Singh as DJ with Mika Singh; dedicates song to wife Deepika Padukone

    Notably, Mona Singh, a popular actress, shared two endearing pictures from the star-studded birthday party. In these snapshots, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen donning a stylish black shirt and a shimmery black waistcoat. One of the images captures a heartwarming moment where he plants a gentle kiss on Mona Singh's forehead, adding to the charm of the event.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Mona Singh (@monajsingh)

    ALSO READ: Bengali filmmaker Goutam Halder dies at 67; WB CM Mamata Banerjee pays tribute

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2023, 2:46 PM IST
