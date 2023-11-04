Shah Rukh Khan birthday bash: Ranveer Singh as DJ with Mika Singh; dedicates song to wife Deepika Padukone

Shah Rukh Khan, the beloved Bollywood actor, celebrated his 58th birthday on November 2 with a grand private party in Mumbai, and the event was attended by numerous Bollywood celebrities and notable figures. The celebration was filled with love and warm wishes for the star, and it included a DJ set, where Ranveer Singh showcased his musical talents.

A video that has since gone viral on Instagram captures the energetic Ranveer Singh taking the DJ booth alongside singer Mika Singh at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash. Dressed in a white shirt and black pants, Ranveer Singh sang his heart out and even dedicated a song to his wife, the talented actress Deepika Padukone. In a heartfelt moment, he placed his hand over his heart while serenading his beloved wife.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, one of Bollywood's power couples, continue to impress their fans both on and off the screen. In terms of their work front, Ranveer is all set to appear in the film "Singham Again," which boasts an ensemble cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, and others. Fans can mark their calendars for August 15, 2024, when the film is scheduled for release.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone has her hands full with multiple projects. She is set to star in "Fighter" alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, and she is also part of Rohit Shetty's "Singham Again." "Fighter" is slated for release on January 25, 2024, promising a thrilling start to the year for Deepika's fans.