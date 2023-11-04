Bengali filmmaker Goutam Halder dies at 67; WB CM Mamata Banerjee pays tribute

Vidya Balan's first film, "Bhalo Theko," was directed by Bengali director Goutam Halder, who passed away at the age of 67. Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, lamented his passing.

On Friday, November 3, Goutam Halder, a well-known Bengali filmmaker and theatre figure, passed away in Kolkata from cardiac arrest. He was sixty-seven. According to those close to the Bengali film business, Halder passed away at a private hospital where he was hospitalised after claiming to have chest trouble in the morning at his Salt Lake home.

He has directed almost 80 theatrical productions, most recently Rabindranath Tagore's Rakta Karabi. In 2003, Halder directed his debut Bengali film, "Bhalo Theko," which starred Vidya Balan in the title role. In 2019, he also directed Nirvana, which starred Rakhi Gulzar in the title role.

Expressing grief over his death, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a statement, "Saddened by the demise of distinguished film director and theatre personality Goutam Halder. His demise is a great loss to the world of culture. Condolences to his family members and admirers (sic)."

Goutam's family friend and actor Chaiti Ghosal, who was cast in his 'Rakta Karabi', shared on social media, "Famous theatre personality and film director Gautam Halder is no more. My deepest respect to you. He was my mentor in the world of theatre." She wrote on Instagram with a few pictures with him, “RAKTOKOROBI R BISHU PAGOL FOREVER. Bhalo thekoâ€æI am so grateful to have done innumerable RAKTOKOROBI SHOWS AS NANDINI under your direction (sic)."

In 1999, Goutam Halder also produced a documentary on Sarod master Ustad Amjad Ali Khan called "Strings for Freedom."