Wayfarer Films, Dulquer Salmaan’s banner, apologized for a dialogue in King of Kotha that offended Kannada speakers. The line, by a cop, disparaged Bengaluru and women. Makers assured edits, stressing no intent to offend. Released Aug 28, 2025.

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 3 (ANI): Dulquer Salmaan's production house, Wayfarer Films, has issued an apology after a dialogue in their latest film 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' sparked controversy for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Kannada-speaking community.

In a post on their official Instagram handle, Wayfarer Films shared a statement of apology saying that they "regret" the inclusion of a dialogue in the film 'Lokah Chapter 1' which has hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas.

Apologising for the oversight, the makers stated that they place people above everything else and asked the audience to forgive the unintentional mistake.

The makers have decided to remove or edit the "dialogue in question" from the film.

"It has come to our attention that a dialogue delivered by one of the characters in our film Lokah: Chapter One has unintentionally hurt the sentiments of people from Karnataka. At Wayfarere Films, we place people above everything else. We deeply regret this oversight and assure you that no offence was intended. The dialogue in question will be removed/edited at the earliest. We sincerely apologise for the hurt caused and humbly request you to accept our apology," the statement read.

In 'Lokah', actor Sandy plays the role of the antagonist, Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda, and is reported to have delivered a controversial dialogue that allegedly targets Bengaluru city and its women in the film.

Made under the banner of Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' has been written and directed by Dominic Arun.

Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the role of a superhero in the film. Naslen, Chandu Salimkumar, Arun Kurian and Sandy also play prominent roles in the movie.

'Lokah Chapter 1' was released in theatres on August 28, 2025. The film has garnered praise from critics and viewers after its release. (ANI)



