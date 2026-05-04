Dulquer Salmaan penned a heartfelt birthday tribute to his mother, Sulfath Kutty, on social media, calling her his 'first ever love.' The post, with music from 'O Kadhal Kanmani', received immense love from fans who flooded the comments section.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan marked his mother Sulfath Kutty's birthday with a heartfelt social media tribute on Monday. Sharing a candid photograph of the two, Salmaan penned an emotional note describing his mother as his "first ever love." He wrote, "Wishing my first ever love, my beautiful ummichi, the happiest birthday! Love you forever and ever, ma."

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Within minutes of being posted, the post gained significant traction. Thousands of fans filled the comments section with birthday wishes and messages celebrating Sulfath Kutty's birthday. The actor used the track 'Malargal Ketten' from his movie 'O Kadhal Kanmani' as the background music for the post.

"Happiness is with mother," wrote one user.

"Such a beautiful picture," another fan commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

On the work front

On the work front, Salmaan recently completed the shooting schedule for his upcoming film 'Im Game', which is slated for release during the Onam 2026 season. He has also been in the spotlight for winning Best Actor (Tamil) at the INCA Awards for 'Kaantha', which is currently enjoying strong digital viewership on Netflix. In addition, the actor has announced a new romantic drama, #DQ41, co-starring Pooja Hegde. (ANI)