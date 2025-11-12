The Madras High Court has issued a notice against Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha after M.K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar’s family claimed the film defames the legendary artist. The case will be heard again on November 18.

The Madras High Court has issued a notice against the upcoming film Kaantha and its producer Dulquer Salmaan, following a petition filed by the family of legendary singer-actor M.K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar. The family claims that the film defames the late artist. The plea requests a stay on the release of the film, noting that the family was neither informed about the storyline nor asked for permission. The case is scheduled for a hearing again on November 18. Kaantha was originally set to release on November 14.

Film Details and Cast

Written and directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, Kaantha is produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films and Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media. The producers include Dulquer Salmaan, Jom Varghese, Rana Daggubati, and Prashanth Potluri.

Set against the backdrop of 1950s Madras, the film stars Dulquer Salmaan, Samuthirakani, Bhagyashree Borse, Rana Daggubati, Ravindra Vijay, Bhagavathi Perumal, and Nizhalgal Ravi. Samuthirakani plays Ayya, a director, while Rana Daggubati portrays a police officer. Bhagyashree Borse plays the heroine, Kumari.

The story reportedly revolves around ego, revenge, and intense emotions between the characters of Dulquer Salmaan and Samuthirakani, promising a dramatic narrative set in mid-20th century Madras.

Director and Production Notes

Selvamani Selvaraj, known for his Netflix documentary series The Hunt for Veerappan, makes his mark in Tamil cinema with this film. Kaantha is Wayfarer Films’ first non-Malayalam production, expanding their presence in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi markets. The film will be distributed in Kerala by Wayfarer Films itself.