Kaantha Box Office Predictions: Dulquer Salmaan’s emotional thriller Kaantha is set for a strong theatrical debut. Check out opening day box office estimates, trade buzz, and weekend collection forecast.

The much-awaited film Kaantha is finally ready to be released after much anticipation among the fans and industry. Theatrical success was very much deserved for this title, and the film is directed by Selva Kumar. This intense emotional thriller defines one more bold choice for the already pan-Indian superstar, Dulquer Salmaan.

Kaantha Box Office Predictions:

Kaantha claims to be a perfect mix of emotion, mystery, and human drama, unlike any conventional commercial cinema. The trailer, full of gripping visuals combined with a haunting background, has further raised an online buzz.

With Dulquer in the role of a multi-layered character caught between morality and survival, along with Kaantha being touted as one of his most challenging roles to date, the actor's track record of doing offbeat projects combined with his loyal fan base among audiences in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and the Telugu states should ensure massive opening day figures.

Trade Experts Expect an Impressive Opening

Industry trade experts believe that Kaantha should rake in commendable numbers across South India; especially Kerala and Chennai. The early booking trends look promising, with an excellent occupancy rate during the opening weekend in multiplexes and single screens alike.

Kaantha's Day 1 collection looks anywhere between ₹7 to ₹9 crores in all languages with a conducive environment. If good word of mouth from critics and audiences happens through the weekend, collections may receive a huge boost and can possibly exceed the ₹25 crore mark on Sunday.

Pan-India Exposure From Word of Mouth

Whereas Kaantha starts from the roots of Malayalam cinema, Dulquer's popularity with films such as Kurup, Sita Ramam, and Charlie lends it a pan-Indian appeal. Should the film charm audiences beyond the South, it might start a trend lying somewhere along the lines of recent crossover successes.

We also expect the film's engaging story, high production values, and enchanting soundtrack to appeal very well to the audience fond of content-based cinema.