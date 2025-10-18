Image Credit : youtube

Dude was the film released with huge expectations in the Diwali race. Since this was Pradeep Ranganathan's film after two blockbusters, Love Today and Dragon, there was a lot of hype. However, the film didn't meet those expectations. Despite receiving mixed reviews, it got a good opening on the first day. Accordingly, the movie Dude has collected Rs. 5.3 crore in Tamil Nadu alone on its first day. Dude is in the top spot, collecting more than the other two films. The film was directed by Keerthiswaran.