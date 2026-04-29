The 'Drishyam 3' teaser is out, hinting at a darker narrative for Mohanlal's Georgekutty, who grapples with his past and fears being watched. The film, directed by Jeethu Joseph, is set for a worldwide release on May 21, 2026.

The much-awaited teaser of 'Drishyam 3' has been finally unveiled, teasing audiences with a darker narrative as Mohanlal's Georgekutty delves into his past choices amid fears of being watched.

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The 1-minute-50-second teaser opens with Mohanlal's voiceover as he speaks about leading a simple life with his family, when 'an unwanted guest invaded the family, with the power to destroy them."

As the teaser unfolds, Georgekutty reflects on the challenges of his life and admits to his actions to protect his family. With an underlying fear of being watched, the teaser shifts to suggest larger plans unfolding. It also shows glimpses of Georgekutty's family members, including his wife and daughters.

Drishyam 3 Poster and Teaser Announcement

Earlier on Monday, actor Mohanlal took to his X account to share the teaser release date. Along with the announcement, a new poster was also unveiled. The poster shows his popular character Georgekutty holding farming tools, adding to the mystery around the film.

The official teaser of Drishyam 3 arrives this Wednesday, April 29, at 5 PM IST. Stay tuned.#Drishyam3 | Worldwide Release | May 21st 2026@jeethu4ever @antonypbvr @KumarMangat @jayantilalgada @AbhishekPathakk #MeenaSagar@aashirvadcine @PanoramaMovies @PenMovies… pic.twitter.com/PE8uymHM24 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 27, 2026

Production and Series Background

The shooting of the film began in September 2025. At the time, the makers shared pictures from a traditional pooja ceremony held before filming started.

Director Jeethu Joseph, producer Antony Perumbavoor and Mohanlal were present at the launch event. In the pictures, Mohanlal was seen holding the clapperboard before joining the cast and crew for the rituals.

The Drishyam series follows the story of Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion after the son of a senior police officer goes missing.

The first two films received huge praise for their gripping story and unexpected twists. The first part was released in 2013, while the second part came out in 2021.

The success of Drishyam also led to its remake in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

'Drishyam 3' will release in theatres worldwide on May 21. (ANI)