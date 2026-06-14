Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will launch scholarships for top students in classes 9-10 across 44 government schools in Achampet Mandal. This initiative fulfils a pledge the couple made after their wedding earlier this year.

Scholarship Initiative for Achampet Students

Actor Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to launch the first round of merit scholarships for the first and second rank holders from classes nine and ten in 44 government schools across Achampet Mandal on Sunday at Thummanpet.

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Vijay Deverakonda shared the list of students receiving scholarships from his foundation as a part of the pledge that the actor shared after his wedding with Rashmika Mandanna in Udaipur earlier this year. Writing on his X handle, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "We are on our way to Thummanpet. The little village where my Father was born. In February, Rashmika and I had announced the beginning of a little dream of ours. To reward all the hardworking students of 9th and 10th grade from Achampet Mandal of Telangana. Here is a list of the 180 kids who made their parents proud." We are on our way to Thummanpet. The little village where my Father was born. In February - @iamRashmika and I had announced the beginning of a little dream of ours. To reward all the hardworking students of 9th and 10th grade from Achampet Mandal of Telangana. Here is a… pic.twitter.com/wLNSr4ZZHe — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 14, 2026

Wedding and Reception

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on February 26 in Udaipur in the presence of their close friends and family members. The newlyweds also hosted a grand wedding reception, with many well-known names from the film industry and the political circle in attendance.

Upcoming Film 'Ranabaali'

On the work front, Deverakonda will be next seen in the film Ranabaali. The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under Mythri Movie Makers in association with T-Series. The project also features Rashmika Mandanna and international actor Arnold Vosloo in a key role, adding further global appeal to the ensemble cast. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 11, 2026. (ANI)