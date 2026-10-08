Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 is a massive blockbuster, crossing Rs 366.50 crore at the global box office. Audiences are loving the mind-bending twists, the perfect climax, and Jaideep Ahlawat's stellar performance

Bollywood fans were eagerly waiting for Drishyam 3 (Drishyam The Conclusion). The Hindi remake hit the theatres just four months after Mohanlal's Malayalam Drishyam 3 released. The movie did not disappoint the audience at all. Viewers say the acting and direction feel very fresh. They are calling the climax absolutely perfect. The film is doing wonders at the ticket windows too. Drishyam 3 has already collected a massive Rs 366.50 crore worldwide.

Taran Adarsh Rating

Famous film critic Taran Adarsh gave the movie a solid 4.5 out of 5 rating. He also called Drishyam 3 a sure-shot blockbuster. One viewer shared their thoughts, saying, 'Perfect movie. The Hindi version is much more gripping than the Malayalam one. This film proves again how perfect the title Drishyam is. Every twist is extraordinary. If Mohanlal worked on this same story in Malayalam, the film would reach another level. We would get a chance to see his brilliant acting there too.'

Another fan wrote on Twitter, 'Drishyam 3 gives a highly thrilling experience from start to finish. The makers have crafted it much better than the Malayalam film. A brilliant screenplay, gripping background music, and powerful performances make it a top-tier movie. The best part is that you simply cannot guess the twists in advance.' Audiences are also heavily praising Jaideep Ahlawat for his fantastic acting in the film.

Jeethu Joseph directed the Malayalam original. He had earlier mentioned that the Hindi remake would feature some changes in the story. The makers tweaked the script to match the tastes of the Hindi audience. Abhishek Pathak directed Drishyam The Conclusion. The movie features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles.