'Drinks lethally strong alcohol...', Jennifer Lopez amid divorce with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage. Rumors of their split were confirmed in August 2024, with reports suggesting Lopez is struggling to cope. Despite this, the couple was seen together in public, leaving fans confused

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's tumultuous romance has come to an end, with Lopez filing for divorce on August 20. Their second wedding in 2022 seemed hopeful, but two years later, rumors of a split surfaced as the couple was rarely seen together. It was then confirmed that Lopez had initiated divorce proceedings, adding another chapter to their on-and-off relationship. Reports now suggest that Lopez may be turning to alcohol to cope with the situation.

According to sources, Lopez’s friends are concerned as she has reportedly begun consuming strong cocktails regularly to manage the emotional strain of her divorce. One report noted that Lopez allegedly needed "liquid courage" during a recent meeting with Affleck. Sources revealed that this reliance on alcohol is concerning, indicating she may be struggling to handle the reality of the divorce. A source told Radar Online that Lopez appeared to be "self-medicating" and had become dependent on alcohol to cope. They also noted that while she previously drank only socially, strong cocktails have now become a significant part of her daily routine.

The insider also mentioned that Lopez had not anticipated the breakup, fully believing they would resolve their issues, but Affleck’s decision to end the relationship left her devastated. Despite the split, Lopez and Affleck confused fans when they were spotted holding hands and having brunch with their children last week. It was their first public appearance together since the divorce filing. In viral videos, the couple arrived in the same car, sparking further speculation about their current relationship.

Interestingly, Lopez was seen still wearing both her engagement and wedding rings during the brunch. Neither Lopez nor Affleck has commented on their current relationship status. Earlier reports suggested that Lopez filed for divorce after Affleck showed little interest in saving their marriage, while other sources indicated that Lopez had been deeply committed to making the relationship work.

