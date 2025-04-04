user
Rajamouli’s first choice for Baahubali was THIS star hero who turned down the role; Read on

Was Prabhas not the hero in Baahubali? Did Rajamouli consider a different hero for this movie? Who is the star hero who rejected Rajamouli's offer? Why did he do this? How much of this is true?

article_image1
Nancy Tiwari
Apr 4, 2025

Baahubali is the movie that changed the fate of Telugu cinema. It instantly elevated the status of Tollywood and became a source of pride for Telugu people. Industries that once looked down on Telugu cinema were unable to recover from the impact of Baahubali. No matter how hard they try, they can’t match Tollywood. Baahubali had that much of an influence on Indian cinema.

 

article_image2

Even though major industries like Hindi and Tamil aspire to make big-budget pan-Indian movies, they have been unable to achieve it. As a result, Tollywood has emerged as an invincible force, all thanks to Baahubali. The credit goes to Rajamouli, who directed this groundbreaking film.


article_image3

Prabhas's performance in Baahubali is amazing, his height, personality, acting, action scenes, and toned body all stood out. The combination of Prabhas and Anushka was a major highlight for the film. However, recent news on social media has gone viral, suggesting that Rajamouli didn’t initially consider Prabhas for the lead role in Baahubali. It seems that Jakkanna first thought of Suriya as the hero for this big-budget pan-Indian movie. While it’s unclear how true this is, Rajamouli is said to have offered Suriya the role.

article_image4

But it seems that Suriya rejected the Baahubali movie. Why did Surya reject such a good project? Fans are thinking that Suriya would have gained a lot of image if he had done it. However, when the story of Baahubali was told to Suriya, he said that he was not suitable for such a big role and that he could not do it properly. Surya asked them to find a personality that suits the role and make the movie.

 

article_image5

He said that if there is a hero suitable for the wonderful story, this movie will be a blockbuster hit. With the experience of doing Chatrapati with Prabhas in the past, Rajamouli immediately offered the role to Prabhas. That's how an amazing movie like Baahubali came out with Prabhas as the hero. Suriya rejected this movie and is doing movies that suit him. I don't know how much truth there is in this, but it is going viral on social media.

