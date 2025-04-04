7th Pay Commission: BIG April boost as MP govt employees may get promotion, other perks

Read Full Gallery

State government employees are set to receive a salary increase from April. Salaries will be paid according to the 7th Pay Commission, and promotions that have been pending since 2016 will also be granted. As a result, a significant amount of money will be deposited into the employees' accounts.

Salary increase news for state government employees again. This time, employees will get lucky in April. News regarding salary increases and promotions has just been released, happening this April.

Various information regarding DA and salary increases for state government employees is always available. Now, there's more good news for state government employees. The fortunes open in April.

The Chief Minister has announced that from this April, all employees will get paid as per 7th Pay. Many people haven't been promoted since 2016. Now, they are about to get promotions. From April 1st, employees will also receive dearness allowance according to the 7th Pay Commission.

Similarly, money for expenses like petrol-diesel, house rent, etc., will be available now. Overall, state government employees are going to be flush with cash in April. However, such good fortune is for the state government employees of Madhya Pradesh.

