Brain Teasers: Test Your IQ with 8 Tricky Questions! Solve Now

Here are 8 tricky IQ questions. By answering them, you can check your ability to solve brain teasers, math puzzles, reasoning, and blood relation questions.

Word Puzzle Q1

A word is given "RESTAURANT", which 4 letters can be removed to still form a meaningful word?

A. R, A, N, T

B. T, U, R, E

C. S, T, A, U

D. R, E, S, T

Math Puzzle Q2

40 passengers in a bus. At the first stop, 5 got off and 8 got on. At the second stop, 7 got off and 10 got on. How many passengers are there on bus?

A. 45

B. 46

C. 47

D. 48

Fun Puzzle Q3

I am neither an animal nor a human, but I have five fingers. Tell me, who am I?

(A) Glove

(B) Robot

(C) Elephant

(D) Shadow

Math Puzzle Q4

A man was going down the stairs. He descends 2 stairs every sec. If the total number of stairs is 50, in how many secs will he reach bottom?

A. 20 sec

B. 25 sec

C. 30 sec

D. 35 

IQ Test Q5

A boy is 1/5th the age of his father. After 5 years, his father will be 40 years old. So what will be the current age of the boy?

A. 5 years

B. 6 years

C. 7 years

D. 8 years

Blood Relation Puzzle Q6

A girl is the daughter of Anjali's brother's wife. What is Anjali's relationship to that girl?

A. Sister

B. Aunt

B. Aunt

D. Aunt

Fun Puzzle Q7

I cannot swim in water, but I am always submerged in it. Tell me, who am I?

A. Paper

B. Boat

C. Fish

D. Anchor

Logical Reasoning Question Q8

If A = 1, B = 2, C = 3, ..., Z = 26, then what will be the sum of L + O + V + E?

A. 54

B. 36

C. 48

D. 50

Check the correct answers to all questions here

1 Answer: (D) R, E, S, T

2 Answer: (C) 47

3 Answer (A) Glove

4 Answer: (B) 25 seconds

5 Answer: (B) 6 years

6 Answer: (B) Aunt

7 Answer: (D) Anchor

8 Answer: (C) 48

