Brain Teasers: Test Your IQ with 8 Tricky Questions! Solve Now

Here are 8 tricky IQ questions. By answering them, you can check your ability to solve brain teasers, math puzzles, reasoning, and blood relation questions.
A word is given "RESTAURANT", which 4 letters can be removed to still form a meaningful word?
A. R, A, N, T
B. T, U, R, E
C. S, T, A, U
D. R, E, S, T
40 passengers in a bus. At the first stop, 5 got off and 8 got on. At the second stop, 7 got off and 10 got on. How many passengers are there on bus?
A. 45
B. 46
C. 47
D. 48
I am neither an animal nor a human, but I have five fingers. Tell me, who am I?
(A) Glove
(B) Robot
(C) Elephant
(D) Shadow
A man was going down the stairs. He descends 2 stairs every sec. If the total number of stairs is 50, in how many secs will he reach bottom?
A. 20 sec
B. 25 sec
C. 30 sec
D. 35
A boy is 1/5th the age of his father. After 5 years, his father will be 40 years old. So what will be the current age of the boy?
A. 5 years
B. 6 years
C. 7 years
D. 8 years
A girl is the daughter of Anjali's brother's wife. What is Anjali's relationship to that girl?
A. Sister
B. Aunt
C. Aunt
D. Aunt
I cannot swim in water, but I am always submerged in it. Tell me, who am I?
A. Paper
B. Boat
C. Fish
D. Anchor
If A = 1, B = 2, C = 3, ..., Z = 26, then what will be the sum of L + O + V + E?
A. 54
B. 36
C. 48
D. 50
1 Answer: (D) R, E, S, T
2 Answer: (C) 47
3 Answer (A) Glove
4 Answer: (B) 25 seconds
5 Answer: (B) 6 years
6 Answer: (B) Aunt
7 Answer: (D) Anchor
8 Answer: (C) 48
