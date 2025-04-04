Gharchola Lehenga for First Ashtami Puja: Look Like Goddess Lakshmi

Lifestyle
Gharchola lehenga is a traditional lehenga from Gujarat and Rajasthan. Vibrant colors are used in it. It is made in silk, cotton-silk or georgette fabric.
Wearing green color is considered very auspicious in worship. You can wear a Gharchola lehenga with a golden checks pattern on a green base. Carry a green printed chunni with it.
Like Radhika Merchant, you can also get a flared lehenga made in a pink color base. Wear a half sleeves blouse with it.
You can also stitch a lehenga like this from your old red colored Gharchola saree. In which there is a flared skirt, elbow sleeves blouse and border chunni.
You can also get a flared lehenga made in red+green combination. In which gota patti lace is applied in the middle. Carry a multi color full sleeves blouse.
If you have an old Gharchola red color saree, then you can drape it in lehenga style. Take a straight pallu from the front and pair it with a cream or beige color blouse.
Red and green combination looks very beautiful in Gharchola lehenga. You can carry a red color flare lehenga, green blouse and red color gota patti work chunni.
