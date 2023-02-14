Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana gets a call from Pathaan, both have flirtatious chat-WATCH

In the latest Dream Girl 2 teaser, Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen donning a backless lehenga while speaking on the phone with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The movie will be released on July 7.

When Dream Girl debuted in 2019, it soon became one of the most successful rom-com, taking the audience on a thrilling journey! The Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer was a huge box office hit, becoming one of the year's biggest-grossing films.

Last year, Ayushmann revealed the title of the film's sequel, Dream Girl 2. And we've been waiting for project updates ever since. The film, starring Ananya Panday as the female lead, will hit theatres on July 7. Ayushmann is seen back in his Pooja persona in the new Dream Girl 2 trailer, flirting with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan over the phone.

Ayushmann Khurrana may be seen talking with the industry's celebrity as a girl named Pooja in the new Naughty fun video. Yes, you read that correctly! Ayushmann will portray not only Karam but also a girl in the film, and it will be interesting to see how he appears as a girl. This new Ayushmann will undoubtedly leave the audience speechless.

Taking to his Instagram handle on February 13, Ayushmann shared the teaser of his upcoming film Dream Girl 2 and captioned it, "BREAKING NEWS: @pooja___dreamgirl is back! #7KoSaathMein dekhenge! #DreamGirl2 releasing in cinemas on 7th July, 2023 (sic)."

The teaser shows the actress wearing a backless pink lehenga with stunning jewellery and flawless makeup. We don't see his face, but we do see a close-up of his bright red lipstick. On the phone, he is seen flirting with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. In Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann will portray Karam and a girl named Pooja.



About Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 by Balaji Telefilms is the sequel to the immensely successful film Dream Girl, released in 2019. The first instalment was a box office success, and audiences adored it for its innovative narrative and Ayushmann's performance. The crowd saw Ayushmann as a guy who could mimic a woman's voice.

Ayushmann will be joined by Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Manjot Singh in the film. Raaj Shandilya directed the film, which Ektaa R Kapoor produced. The creators guaranteed the sequel would be much funnier and more enjoyable than the first instalment.

Dream Girl 2 is keenly anticipated by Ayushmann Khurrana fans, and the audience can expect a rollercoaster journey of humour and enjoyment. The film is bound to create an impression on the audience, and Ayushmann's portrayal as a female is considered to be the film's highlight.

Fans' calendars have been marked with the release date, July 7th, and the countdown has already begun. Finally, Balaji Telefilms' Dream Girl 2 is expected to be the year's biggest comedic entertainer, and fans can expect a lot of fun and amusement from the film. So, prepare for a hilarious adventure with Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja.