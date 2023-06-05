Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why did Taylor Swift regret trying to get young fan on stage at Eras Tour? Know details

    Taylor Swift tried bringing a child onstage during her Eras Tour concert but quickly changed her mind after knowing it was not a great idea. Read on to find the reason.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 5, 2023, 8:39 AM IST

    Taylor Swift almost made one of her young fans' dreams come true by trying to bring her onstage during her Eras Tour in Chicago on June 4. But the singer quickly changed her decision and mind when she thought about the child’s safety.

    The ‘Folklore’ singer was performing her famous song ‘22’ when she suddenly got engrossed in a brief interaction with a young girl in the big crowd. A video of that very moment surfaced online. The clip shows how Swift gave a young girl in the audience her black top hat and tried to help her get on the stage before ushering her back down.

    The 15 seconds video dropped by a fan has nearly 150,000 views on Twitter. The caption says, "BLESS THE GIRL WHO GOT THE 22 HAT TRIED TO CLIMB ON STAGE."

    Later in the concert, Taylor Swift elucidated to the audience that she was thinking about the safety of that little fan. A clip shared by a fan account on Twitter captured the moment Swift addressed the interaction. The singer said, "I wanted to bring her on the stage. I am just going to hug her and bring her on the stage. And then I remembered we do not have a safe way to get her off the stage."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

    The ‘Anti-Hero’ singer revealed her brain went completely blank as she started thinking, "You are so sweet and cute, come up on the stage," about the little fan. She added that, at that very moment, both she and the young fan were confused. Taylor explained the reason behind doing so was "Because that child was so adorable that I tried to make her a part of the show. I had no control over it."

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2023, 8:39 AM IST
