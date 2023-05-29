Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When Sidhu Moosewala got emotional in front of Sonam Bajwa while talking about his controversies-WATCH

    On Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu nicknamed Sidhu Moosewala's first death anniversary today (May 29), we got our hands on one of his old interviews, where he talked about the controversy around him on a Punjabi TV show presented by Sonam Bajwa.

    When Sidhu Moose Wala got emotional in front of Sonam Bajwa while talking about his controversies Watch
    Richa Barua
    First Published May 29, 2023

    Today (May 29) is the first death anniversary of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. While his admirers mourn his presence, it's amazing that his music continues to dominate most music charts even a year after his death. 

    Sidhu Moose Wala Death: 
    Last year, the terrible death of famous Punjabi musician Sidhu Moose Wala shook the nation. The sudden death of the 28-year-old singer left everyone devastated and bereaved. Several celebrities, including Kapil Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Mika Singh, Ranveer Singh, Karan Kundra, Vicky Kaushal, and others, sent their condolences for the singer's death on social media.  

    Unidentified gunmen shot and killed Sidhu Moose Wala in Jawaharke village, Mansa district after the Punjab Police removed his security. More than 30 shots were fired at Sidhu's car, according to reports. 
     
    According to police, Sidhu Moose Wala had more than eight bullet wounds and was sent to the Mansa municipal hospital, where medics pronounced him dead. According to reports, six persons have been arrested for the murder.
     
    Why was Sidhu Moose Wala so popular?
    Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was a popular singer who had successful songs such as 'Legend,' 'Devil,' 'Just Listen,' 'Jatt da Muqabala,' and 'Hathyar,' among others. He was from the hamlet of Moose Wala in Punjab's Mansa district.
     
    Sidhu has earned a reputation as a bad boy over the years, attracting attention for his allegedly violent and provocative songs and his penchant for firing weapons both on and off the screen. He was entangled in some of his most contentious disputes in 2020.
     

    Sidhu was seen talking about the controversy around him on a Punjabi TV show presented by Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa a few years back. "90 percent of disputes around me are not real," Sidhu says on 'Dil Diyan Gallan.' "I've been painted as a really horrible guy," he said. And I'm not even a part of the squabbles. 

    Sidhu had said, "Most of the time, it's the folks in my immediate vicinity that record such recordings and make me appear bad in every circumstance." 

    During the interview, Sidhu got emotional and said, "In Punjabi music industry, most of the individuals are not faithful." Everyone wants to be liked by everyone, which is different. If you've already agreed to be with me, you should stick with me till the end." 

    Sonam Bajwa and Sidhu collaborated on the song "Jatti Jeone Morh Wargi" for the film "Adab Muttiyaran" in 2019. Fans of Sonam and Sidhu adore their pair.

    Last Updated May 29, 2023
