Dostana 2 is back in the spotlight with major casting updates. With Janhvi Kapoor’s exit, rising star Pratibha Ranta is being considered as the new lead. Here’s what we know so far.

After years of uncertainty and casting shake-ups, Dostana 2 appears to be back on track. Originally announced with much fanfare, the project faced multiple delays, including a pandemic-induced pause and high-profile exits. Now, the film is once again making headlines with new developments and a refreshed lineup.

Pratibha Ranta Approached for Lead Role

According to recent reports, Pratibha Ranta, who rose to fame with her debut in Laapataa Ladies, has been approached to play the female lead in Dostana 2. Her breakout performance has made her one of the most promising new faces in the industry, and her possible casting adds a fresh vibe to the film.

Vikrant Massey Joins the Cast

Adding to the excitement, National Award-winning actor Vikrant Massey has confirmed his involvement in the film. This marks his first collaboration with Dharma Productions, a significant move for both Massey and the studio. Known for his intense and critically acclaimed performances in 12th Fail, A Death in the Gunj, and Haseen Dillruba, Massey brings a grounded charm to the glossy Dharma universe.

Despite the changes, Lakshya, who was originally launched by Dharma in 2019, remains attached to the project. Dostana 2 was meant to be his debut, but delays and recasting pushed it back. Now, he may finally get his long-awaited launch.

Kartik Aaryan Speaks Out

Kartik Aaryan, once the film’s lead, recently broke his silence on his controversial exit. Without placing blame, he cited “miscommunication” and emphasized that he prefers staying focused on his work rather than engaging in controversies.