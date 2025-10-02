There’s a major shake-up in Dostana 2. Vikrant Massey replaces Kartik Aaryan, while a popular South actress is said to step in for Janhvi Kapoor. Curious who she is? Let’s find out!

The film Dostana 2 has been making headlines for a while now. Initially, Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan were cast in the lead roles. However, Vikrant Massey recently confirmed that he has replaced Kartik in the film. This marks his first collaboration with Dharma Productions. Now, there’s buzz that another actress has stepped in to replace Janhvi Kapoor.

Who Is Replacing Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2?

When Vikrant Massey was asked about the new lead actress replacing Janhvi, he remained tight-lipped, saying only that the production house would make an official announcement. His response has only added fuel to the ongoing speculation.

Industry insiders suggest that Telugu star Sreeleela is in talks for the role. A source revealed a few months ago that she was being seriously considered. “The original storyline of Dostana 2 remains the same, but both the cast and director have changed. Janhvi, who was earlier signed, is no longer part of the project. The team is now keen to cast Sreeleela. After her dance number in Pushpa 2: The Rule, she has become a prominent name, and the Dostana 2 team is quite excited about her,” the source said.

Will Dostana 2 Make Sreeleela a Pan-India Star?

Sreeleela is already a rising star in South Indian cinema. If cast in Dostana 2, it could mark her breakthrough as a pan-India actress. She began her career as a child artist in the 2017 Telugu film Chitrangada and made her lead debut in the 2019 Kannada film Kiss. She later starred in Telugu hits like Dhamaka and Guntur Kaaram, and was recently seen in the song "Kissik" in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule.