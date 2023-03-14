Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dooriyan music launch: Urfi Javed grabs attention for her blue beaded quirky hairstyle

    Urfi aka Uorfi Javed, looks stunning at the music launch of her song 'Dooriyan'; the star was seen cutting a cake with producer Mohsin Khan
     

    Dooriyan music launch: Urfi Javed grabs attention for her blue beaded quirky hairstyle RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 14, 2023, 10:12 AM IST

    Urfi Javed, known for her DIY clothing and her appearance on the streets of Mumbai in a distinctive outfit, grabs all the attention of the audience and paps are often seen waiting for her public appearance. Also, her stints in music videos like 'Haye Haye Yeh Majboori' has sought lots of appreciation from the viewers. Now the diva is back with yet another blockbuster music video titled "Dooriyan." alongside Neeraj Kumaar. 

    Uorfi Javed was spotted at a club in Mumbai for the launch of Dooriyan's Music Video the diva donned very lavish white suit pants and a blue pearls crown covering her full body, which was a wholesome top-notch outfit made by Uorfi and the media and guests went gaga over it, the music launch was immensely appreciated by all and which has given an amazing boom on the song. 

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    The makers of the song attended the event, and producer Mohsin Khan, and director Anvarul Hasan Annu was furthermore seen as excited about the launch with Uorfi, the full team was very overwhelmed while cutting the cake at the venue. People from all over the nation were waiting for the song and as soon as the song got released the viewers started showering in huge numbers and the people's reaction to the song is all positive. 

    The song has been released on the official youtube channel of Eros Now. The response to the music video is tremendous and now to see to what level and mark of views it can get on it, stay tuned for more updates.

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2023, 10:12 AM IST
