Are Mouni Roy and Disha Patani the new BFFs of Bollywood? Here's how netizens react to their bikini photos

On the Entertains Tour in the United States, Disha Patani and Mouni Roy formed an incredible bond. Mouni recently shared a video of Disha in a white bikini top, calling her My D.

The Entertainers tour, led by Akshay Kumar, features Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Aparshakti Khurrana, Sonam Bajwa, and Nora Fatehi, delighting USA and Canada audiences. Disha took some time from the tour's hectic schedule to embrace her inner mermaid in her white bikini.

On the other hand, Mouni Roy is a natural socializer. She is undoubtedly the industry's Miss Congeniality. Mouni has started posting videos of Disha Patani, her new bestie. My D is the name she has given to her.

She has posted a video of Disha Patani in a white bikini outfit. Mouni Roy is dressed in a short white dress. They're all relaxing by a pool. Disha Patani has clearly hit the pool since she is a true water baby.

Disha and Mouni got along well on The Entertainers tour and have since become BFFs. Disha honoured Mouni in an Instagram post, writing, "For you for a lifetime my mon @iammouniroy."

However, some online users commented on Disha Patani's casual attire. Millions of fans enjoy the actress's bikini photos. She is a fitness icon and one of Bollywood's most visible sex symbols.

Mouni looks stunning in her white dress. Mouni and Disha wore trendy sunglasses, and their smiles were bright enough to light up the screen. The two actresses have been photographed together multiple times and shared photos of each other on their social media accounts. Their friendship has bloomed over their tour, and fans have been adoring every minute of it.