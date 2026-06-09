Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani parted ways in 2024 after 11 years of marriage. The duo continues to co-parent their two beautiful daughters. Esha, in an interview, opened up about how she does not feel like a single mom and how deeply they are committed towards their children. Keep scrolling to know more.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani broke millions of hearts when they announced their separation back in 2024. The duo parted ways after 11 blissful years of marital bliss. Although separated, they continue to share a respectful and amicable bond and continue to co-parent their two daughters. Yes, in a recent interview with Bombay Times, Esha opened up about the same, and how she does not feel like a single mom.

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Esha Gupta On Co-Parenting

“I would say that while I am single, I don’t see myself as a single mom. By the grace of God, Bharat and I are very much a team when it comes to co-parenting our daughters. We are a family, and our children will always come first. To give them love and affection and be the strong pillars of support for them, that’s something we are deeply committed to," Esha told the news portal.

“As a mother, it’s natural that your priorities change. I want to be present for our children and be actively involved in raising them," she added.

On The Work Front

The actress is now focusing on her career. She will be next seen in horror-comedy Ghunghat.

About Esha and Bharat

Esha Deol is the daughter of noted actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini. The actress and Bharat Takhtani got married in Mumbai in 2012. They have two daughters - Radhya and Miraya.

Esha and Bharat Takhtani announced their separation in 2024. Their joint statement read, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected,”

Bharat was also by her side during the difficult phase of death of her father, Dharmendra, in 2025.