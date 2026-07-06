Diljit Dosanjh's film 'Satluj', on activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, was removed from ZEE5 two days after release. The move sparked outrage from celebs and politicians, with ZEE5 confirming its unavailability in India until further notice.

Diljit Dosanjh's much-anticipated film 'Satluj', based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, has triggered widespread reactions from celebrities and politicians after being pulled down from streaming platform ZEE5, just two days after its release. The film, which had faced over three years of delay, was taken down from the OTT platform amid growing controversy.

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ZEE5 confirmed in an official statement that the film will remain unavailable in India until further notice, adding that it is exploring options to bring it back for audiences. On Sunday, while announcing the removal, the streamer said, "In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity."

Widespread Outrage Over Removal

Former cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh also reacted strongly, drawing a comparison between the film's subject matter and historical events, stating that "Truth cannot remain buried forever". Taking to X, he wrote, "Jallianwala Bagh stands as one of history's greatest massacres. It was carried out by a colonial regime. But the question that haunts me after watching Jaswant Singh Khalra is different: What is more painful than oppression by an outsider? When those entrusted to protect their own people are accused of becoming the source of their greatest fear."

He further reflected on the courage shown by Khalra in exposing alleged human rights violations during the Punjab insurgency era, noting that the wounds of state power abuse can last for generations, and said Punjab's mothers are still awaiting answers. "A police officer's duty is to protect innocent lives--not to abuse power. Khalra's courage exposed evidence of alleged illegal disappearances and secret cremations, reminding us that the abuse of state power can leave wounds that last for generations. Punjab's mothers are still waiting for answers. Many families are still waiting for justice. Truth cannot remain buried forever. Outstanding work by @HoneyTrehan and @diljitdosanjh for bringing the story of Jaswant Singh Khalra to the world. His courage deserves to be remembered," he added. https://x.com/harbhajan_singh/status/2073636463112225098?s=20

Filmmaker Onir, who had praised the film after watching it, expressed his disappointment online, saying, "And once again the Industry at large is SILENT about what should alarm us all and it affects us all. How can we surrender our right to tell stories... especially such powerful sensitive stories." https://x.com/IamOnir/status/2074053083857129645?s=20

Actor Ranvir Shorey called the film's removal deeply disappointing, "Utterly disappointing to hear 'Satluj' had been pulled! Have been waiting to watch it! For a land that has an ancient history and heritage of learning from stories, I don't know why we keep emboldening a culture of burying them," he wrote. https://x.com/RanvirShorey/status/2073830411080523918?s=20

Sukhbir Singh Badal, President, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), wrote on X, "Shocked and saddened by the arbitrary removal of #Satluj from #ZEE5 in India. A powerful film that courageously unveils Punjab's painful history and honours the supreme sacrifice of S. Jaswant Singh Ji Khalra cannot be silenced this way. This is not mere censorship -- it is an assault on our collective memory, truth, and freedom of expression."

"I strongly condemn this move. Punjab deserves to confront its past with honesty, not suppression," he added. https://x.com/officeofssbadal/status/2073801646459830475?s=20

Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said, "The BJP is again trying to do what the Congress party did by practising politics against the Panth by removing a movie based on the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra from an OTT platform. This is not a fictional film. Punjab will not tolerate such high-handedness."

AAP MP Malwinder Singh Kang said, "This is a very unfortunate and discriminatory act by the Central Government. Permission is being given to films like The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Files, and Dhurandhar, which can benefit the BJP politically. On the other hand, movies that showcase human rights violations and the massacre of Sikhs are being stopped. The film should be released."

Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon said, "We are taking up this matter with the Central government."

Filmmaker and actor Sujoy Ghosh also expressed disappointment, saying, "i saw satluj by honey trehan yesterday. gotey gripping stuff! such a well made film... you could almost touch the film... and superlative performances... each and every one... i am a little biased towards @rampalarjun but I bow to everyone for making such a good film." https://x.com/sujoy_g/status/2073983310167154734?s=20

Diljit Dosanjh Breaks Silence

Hours after the film was taken down, Diljit Dosanjh broke his silence. In his live interaction, Diljit Dosanjh spoke candidly about the sequence of events leading up to the ban. He said, "My love and respect to all of you. What I had already expected is exactly what happened. I thought the film might get banned when offices will open on Monday, but I didn't know it would happen as early as Sunday evening."

Despite the restriction, the actor expressed relief that the film had still managed to reach audiences through OTT. "But now I have the satisfaction that at least our work has reached people the way we wanted it to. People have already downloaded it. One thing that made me especially happy was seeing that they're even screening the movie with a projector at Gurudwara Sahib. It brought me immense joy to see that," the 'Amar Singh Chamkila' actor said.

"Once something is on the internet, I don't think it can ever truly be deleted," he added posing a broader reflection on digital permanence and audience access. Concluding his live video, Diljit expressed his deep faith in God and quoted the Gurbani shabad, "Karan Kaaran sab ek hai," which translates to "God alone is the doer of all deeds."

About the Film and Jaswant Singh Khalra

The film is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra from Punjab, who exposed alleged illegal killings and secret cremations during the late 1980s and early 1990s when Punjab witnessed intense militancy and counter-insurgency operations. Khalra himself was 'disappeared' in 1995, and his body was found near the Harike Bridge on the Sutlej River. He was allegedly kidnapped, tortured and killed at the behest of the then-Punjab Police officials.

The Supreme Court in 1996 ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the case on a petition filed by Khalra's widow. The CBI found evidence that he was held at a police station in Tarn Taran and recommended the prosecution of nine Punjab police officials for his murder and kidnapping.

A Patiala court in 2005 convicted six policemen, while in 2007, the Punjab and Haryana High Court extended life imprisonment to four of the accused. The verdict was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2011.

Helmed by Honey Trehan, produced by RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures, 'Satluj' also starred Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.