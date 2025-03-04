‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown calls out media for body-shaming her in disturbing’ articles

Millie Bobby Brown calls out media for body-shaming her in "disturbing" articles, highlighting the harmful impact of public scrutiny on young women and advocating for support, not criticism.

'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown calls out media for body-shaming her in 'disturbing' articles NTI
Team Asianet Newsable
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 10:04 AM IST

Actor Millie Bobby Brown, best known for her role in 'Stranger Things', has sent out a befitting message to journalists who criticized her over her changing physical appearance.

In an Instagram post, Millie penned down a lengthy note, calling out media for their "disturbing" coverage that is devoted to "dissecting my face, my body, my choices."

"I want to take a moment to address something that I think is bigger than just me, something that affects every young woman who grows up under public scrutiny. I think it's necessary to speak up about this. I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can't seem to grow with me. Instead, they act like I'm supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season 1. And because I don't, I'm now a target," she emphasized.

Millie stated that she felt "bullied" due to such coverage.

"Let's talk about the articles, the headlines, the people who are so desperate to tear young women down. 'Why are Gen Zers like Millie Bobby Brown ageing so badly?' by Lydia Hawken. 'What has Millie Bobby Brown done to her face?' by John Ely.

'Millie Bobby Brown mistaken for someone's mom as she guides younger sister Ava through LA' by Cassie Carpenter.'Little Britain's Matt Lucas takes savage swipe at Millie Bobby Brown's new "mommy makeover" look'--written by Bethan Edwards, amplifying an insult rather than questioning why a grown man is mocking a young woman's appearance.

This isn't journalism. This is bullying. The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it's disturbing," she pointed out.

"The fact that some of these articles are written by women? Even worse. We always talk about supporting and uplifting young women, but when the time comes, it seems easier to tear them down for clicks. Disillusioned people can't handle seeing a girl become a woman on her terms, not theirs. I refuse to apologize for growing up. I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can't handle seeing a girl become a woman. I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself."

Millie continued, "We have become a society where it's so much easier to criticize than it is to pay a compliment. Why is the knee-jerk reaction to say something horrible rather than to say something nice? If you have a problem with that, I have to wonder--what is it that actually makes you so uncomfortable? Let's do better. Not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing."

With her post, Millie made it clear that she wouldn't tolerate any negativity. As soon as the young artist expressed her views, her fans also chimed in the comment section to show support. 

