Selena Gomez's post on her friend and kidney donor, Francia Raisa's birthday, squashes their feud rumours

Selena Gomez celebrates Francia Raisa's birthday with a heartfelt social media post, dispelling any feud rumors, and showcasing their strong bond. Raisa had selflessly donated her kidney to Gomez for a necessary transplant operation. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Selena Gomez marked her friend Francia Raisa's 35th birthday on social media, sharing heartwarming photos that showcased their close bond. The post put an end to rumors of a feud between the two. Raisa selflessly donated her kidney to Gomez, a necessary transplant due to Gomez's struggle with lupus. Publicly expressing her gratitude, Gomez had described the donation as the ultimate gift and sacrifice.

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa's friendship

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa's friendship has a long history since 2007, and it reached new heights when Raisa selflessly donated her kidney to Gomez in 2017. The kidney transplant was crucial in addressing Gomez's struggles with lupus, and she openly expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Francia. Gomez publicly acknowledged the kidney donation as the ultimate gift and sacrifice, cementing their bond even further.

Rift between the friends

Despite their deep bond, there seemed to be a temporary rift in their relationship when Gomez publicly praised Taylor Swift as her only friend in the industry, omitting any mention of Francia. This led to some speculation about a potential feud between the two. However, a TikTok exchange later clarified that it was simply an oversight and not indicative of any underlying issue.

Fan reactions

Fans are amused at how Selena Gomez tactfully handled the rumours. One of them commented on her post, "girl, u really said kill ‘em with kindness lol", making a reference to her famous song. Selena Gomez's touching birthday message to Francia Raisa has silenced naysayers and put an end to speculations, reaffirming their strong and genuine friendship. A thrilled fan said, "Now y’all can shut up about Selena not posting about her. y’all happy?" Another fan of Selena expressed, "Wow, and everyone thought there was drama." A fan playfully remarked, "She explained the issue; drama ended." Acknowledging that haters will be disappointed, a fan gleefully noted, "HATERS ARE PUNCHING THE AIR RN LMAO."

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa's story of friendship and selflessness continues to inspire and remind us of the power of true friendship and the impact of a life-saving act of kindness. And fans continue to admire this special bond.

