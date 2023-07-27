Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kylie Jenner opens up about regretting her decision to get 'Boobs Done' - The makeup moghul reveals the truth

    Kylie Jenner candidly admits regret over her breast augmentation decision, revealing her "boobs done" truth in a recent episode. The makeup mogul now wishes she never underwent the procedure and seeks to be a positive example for her daughter while challenging beauty standards---by Amrita Ghosh

    Kylie Jenner opens up about regretting her decision to get 'Boobs Done' - The makeup moghul reveals the truth ATG
    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 5:48 PM IST

    In a recent episode of The Kardashians season 3 on Hulu, Kylie Jenner finally addressed long-standing rumors about her plastic surgery. The makeup mogul candidly admitted to getting her 'boobs done' and expressed regret over the decision. Let's delve into the details of her revelation and how she feels about it now.

     

    Kylie's Candid Admission
    After years of denying plastic surgery speculations, Kylie Jenner opened up to her best friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou about her decision to undergo breast augmentation. She revealed that the procedure was done several months before she became pregnant with her daughter Stormi in 2017.

    The Regret
    Despite her openness about the surgery, the 25-year-old makeup mogul expressed regret, acknowledging that she had 'beautiful breasts' before the augmentation. Jenner shared, "I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with." This heartfelt admission indicates a shift in perspective on beauty standards and cosmetic enhancements.

    A Mother's Perspective
    Kylie also highlighted her concerns as a mother. With a daughter of her own, she emphasized that she would be heartbroken if Stormi wanted to undergo surgery at a young age. The makeup mogul aspires to be the best role model for her child, stating, "I want to be the best mom and best example for her. I wish I could be her and do it all differently. I wouldn't touch anything."

    Unexpected Motherhood
    The reality star also shared her feelings about becoming a mother at a young age. Kylie never anticipated becoming a parent at 20, and this life-changing experience has undoubtedly influenced her perspective on body image and self-acceptance.

    Previously, Kylie had dismissed rumors of extensive plastic surgery, attributing her transformed appearance only to lip fillers. She clarified, "One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false. I've only gotten fillers."

    Kylie Jenner's candid revelation about her breast augmentation and subsequent regret sheds light on the pressures of beauty standards and the importance of self-acceptance. As she navigates motherhood, she aims to set a positive example for her daughter and inspire others to embrace their natural beauty.

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2023, 5:55 PM IST
