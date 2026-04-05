Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrated their baby shower in Mumbai, attended by TV celebrities. The 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress is expecting her first child with Vivek, ten years after their marriage. She recently announced her pregnancy.

Couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrated their Baby Shower today in Mumbai. It was attended by several Bollywood celebrities. 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress Divyanka Tripathi is set to become a mother after tying the wedding knot with Vivek Dahiya ten years ago. The actress has announced her pregnancy in a heartwarming post on her social media.

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For the ceremony, Divyanka donned a white dress while Vivek Dahiya was dressed in a blue suit, exuding class as a beautiful couple.

Star-Studded Guest List

The baby shower ceremony was attended by TV celebrities, including Shraddha Arya, Akhansha Puri, Shyam Sharma, Kunika Lal, Archana Kochhar and others, to bless the couple.

A 'Surprise Godh Bharai'

Earlier, actor Divyanka Tripathi treated her fans with a glimpse of her 'Surprise Godh Bharai'. On Tuesday, the mom-to-be shared an album featuring the adorable moments of the baby shower on Instagram. "We thought we were just showing up, but to our amazement, we walked into a room full of love... celebrating the little world Vivek and I have been quietly creating. A surprise Godh Bharai...with friends who are actually family and moments we'll never forget! Thank you, team #Yaariyaan #SurpriseByFriends," she captioned.

About the Couple and Divyanka's Career

Divyanka got married to 'Ye Hai Mohabbatein' co-actor Vivek Dahiya in 2016. The actress got fame with the daily soap, 'Banoo Main Teri Duhaan'. From daily soaps to reality shows, Divyanka has come a long way. She featured recently in the reality shows like 'Nach Baliye 8', 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' and 'The Voice'. (ANI)