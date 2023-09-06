Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Divya Spandana: News spread across Social platforms about Ramya's death is fake

    Rumors of Kannada actress and Congress leader Divya Spandana's death after a cardiac arrest have been debunked as false. Journalist Chitra Subramaniam confirmed Spandana is alive and well, en route to Prague and Bengaluru.

    Divya Spandana: News spread across Social platforms about Ramya's death is fake news vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 6, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

    On Wednesday morning, social media was abuzz with news of the sudden demise of the beloved Sandalwood star, Ramya, reportedly due to a heart attack. Several Twitter pages, including SS Music and Dhinakaran, shared images of actress Ramya, stating that she had passed away from a cardiac arrest. However, sources later clarified that it was a different actress named Ramya in the Tamil film industry who had unfortunately passed away. This led to confusion, and the news of the popular star Ramya's death was deemed false.

    However, these news and images have turned out to be fake, as a few minutes ago, Journalist Chitra Subramaniam tweeted that 'Divya Spandana' is alive and well. She wrote 'I just spoke to @divyaspandana. She’s well. En route to Prague tomorrow and to Bengaluru'

    Former Congress MP Ramya makes sudden appearance on social media, targets Modi over PM CARES Fund

    Several sources revealed information regarding this matter and confirmed that the news of Ramya's death was indeed fake. Journalist Chitra Subramaniam, who was with Ramya in Geneva, Switzerland, also took to Twitter to dispel the rumours. She stated, "I spoke to Ramya, and she is absolutely fine. We are currently in Geneva and will soon be heading to Prague in the Czech Republic before returning to Bangalore."

    Chitra Subramaniam further shared a photo with Ramya from their time in Geneva, describing her as a talented and gracious lady. They had engaging conversations, including their shared love for Bangalore. She also posted a selfie taken with Ramya during their interactions in Geneva.

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2023, 12:38 PM IST
