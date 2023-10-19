Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Divine power of 'Kantara' takes over Navratri; big and customized Durga Puja in Kolkata

    Kantara, the globally acclaimed and hit pan-Indian devotional thriller drama film which starred Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda and also helmed by Rishab Shetty, its craze is not over even now as Kantara-themed Durga Puja has been organized in Kolkata.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 5:44 PM IST

    The way Hombale Films-backed Kantara ruled across the world with its story, the film emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of Indian Cinema. It is more than a year since the release of Rishab Shetty's directorial. It seems like its craze from the audience is just not settling down. The Craze of Kantara was witnessed in the Ganapati festival. It has taken over Navaratri with the Durga Idols and decorations made on the Kantara theme.

    ALSO READ: Family Star: Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur starrer to release on this date

    Kantara Ganapati idols went on to become a rage when Kantara-themed Ganapati pandal, went on to become a big attraction, ahead of which the craze followed up in the Navaratri festival too. While the nation is celebrating the Navaratri festival, a fully decked-up Kantara-themed Durga pandal and Idol has been seen in Kolkata. The most underrated Durga puja of Kolkata has grabbed eyeballs and is also gaining popularity.

    Kantara was released in 2022 and has set its rule across the nation and abroad. The film shocked the nation and became a sleeper hit over the night with word of mouth by the audience. The film crossed the mark of 100 Cr. in the Hindi language.

    Moreover, It was one of the most divine experiences for everyone who witnessed the movie in theatres. Apart from this, Hombale Films is currently working on the next part of Kantara, a prequel. Apart from this, they have a Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.

    ALSO READ: Aamir Khan to share screen space with rumoured girlfriend Fatima Sana Shaikh in next film? KNOW details

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 5:44 PM IST
