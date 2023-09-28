Disha Patani's birthday post for Mouni Roy is sweetest on the internet today 

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani and Mouni Roy are often spotted hanging out with each other and are termed as best friends. Today, on the occasion of Mouni's 38th birthday, Disha shared a post that had all their fun videos and photos. 

    Actress Mouni Roy is in Paris to celebrate her 38th birthday with her husband, Suraj Nambiar, and close friends. Meanwhile, her best friend, actress Disha Patani, shared a sweet birthday post for the actress on Instagram. Disha posted a lovely collection of pictures and videos that showed how adorable their bond is. The post includes a video in which Mouni joyfully cuts her birthday cake in front of her friends. In the second video, Disha, Mouni, and Sonam Bajwa jokingly shot a video demonstrating their hilarious dance moves, and in the third, Mouni Roy and Disha Patani were photographed making poses in similar ensembles.This is not it, there are more. Have a look

    Sharing the post Disha wrote, "My monz. You are so special and you really have changed my life this year in the most amazing way, All my happiest memories are with you. Happiest b’day to the most beautiful woman inside out. i love you so much. keep spreading your infectious love and positive energy everywhere you go. i love you."

     

    Soon after this Mouni replied, "My D. You my love light and thank you for bringing so much love and light in my life. I Wuvv you."

    Recently, the duo was seen exuding elegance and charm in their ethnic attire during Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Disha Patani looked lovely in a champagne flute saree teamed with a sequined bralette shirt, exhibiting her immaculate style. Meanwhile, Mouni Roy looked stunning in a silk brocade saree with a contrasting pistachio-green top and traditional jewelry.

    On the work front, Disha Patani will next be featured in 'Yodha' opposite Raashi Khanna and Sidharth Malhotra which is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkal Ojha. She will also appear in director Nag Ashwin's next action drama flick 'Kalki 2898-AD'. Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Dulquer Salmaan are also part of the film.

    Mouni Roy, on the other hand, will be seen in Milan Luthria's upcoming mini-action series 'Sultan of Delhi'. She will next be featured in the criminal thriller 'Penthouse', alongside Bobby Deol.

     

