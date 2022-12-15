Disha Patani heads to Chennai for the next schedule of her upcoming project with Suriya

Disha Patani will be soon shooting for her next film with Tamil superstar Suriya for which she is now travelling to Chennai.

Disha Patani has always left everyone impressed with her different kinds of roles on the screen. Keeping up the spree of delivering yet another amazing performance, the actress is currently shooting for her next film with Suriya, for which she is now travelling to Chennai.

According to a close friend of the actress, "After filming in Goa for her forthcoming project, Disha is currently on her way to Chennai for the next schedule for a month-long shoot of her much-anticipated film with Suriya. While this is one of the biggest films that the actress will be seen in, having herself in Chennai is undoubtedly very dear to her heart since she has began her career with Telugu movies therefore, it's no less than being close to home town for her."

Moreover, Disha is wholeheartedly shooting for this mega project with superstar Suriya. Amid her shoots, the actress is keen on concentrating on her fitness as she regularly invests her time in the gym. Moreover, the actress is keen on putting her time into taking care of her healthy skin and keeps sharing her skincare routines with her fans.

Disha will also appear in Karan Johar's 'Yodha,' co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, and 'Project K,' co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.