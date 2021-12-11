Dilip Kumar's birth anniversary: 11 rare facts about the legendary actor

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar's 99th birthday is today. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, here's looking back at 11 rare facts of the actor, who had created a name for himself in the industry.

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar's 99th birthday is today. The actor passed away on July 7 at 7.30 am post his blood pressure, and haemoglobin fell down after being admitted to the ICU of Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. The actor had done more than 65 movies for six decades and was last seen in 1998 in Qila. On his birth anniversary, take a look at 11 rare facts about the actor.



1) The actor was born in Pakistan on 11 December 1922. He was the fourth of the 12 kids in Peshawar which is now in Pakistan. His dad Lala Ghulam Sarwar Ali Khan was a landlord and a fruit merchant who had orchards in Peshawar and Deolali. His mom Ayesha Begum was a housewife.

2) The actor knew many languages like Pashto, Hindko, Urdu, Hindi and English. Isn't that brilliant?

3) When the India-Pakistan partition had happened, Dilip's entire family came to Mumbai. After coming here, he did not have money or home. He had started working at a sandwich stall, at an army club where he earned Rs 1 per day.

4) Not many are aware that he was also appointed as the Sheriff of Bombay by the Governor of Maharashtra between 1979 till 1982.

5) The actor had got married two times in his life. Once he had married Saira Banu in 1966 who was younger than him by 22 years. For the second time he had got married to Hyderabad socialite Asma Sahiba in 1981.The marriage had lasted only for a few years.

6) The actor had won three consecutive Filmfare award for best actor back in 1955, 1956 and 1957.

7) The real name of the actor is Mohammad Yusuf Khan. Devika Rani, had named him Dilip Kumar. He was also known as Uday Kumar and Vaaman Kumar.



8) Did you know that the actor used to also sell vegetables before he created a mark in the Bollywood industry?

9) His first film was Jwar Bhata. He got the movie based on the recommendation of iconic actor Ashok Kumar who had been his mentor.

10) When the actor had received fame, his signing amount ranged from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 11 lakh. Isn't that amazing?

11) Contrary to his onscreen characters, the actor was a happy and fun-loving person and was known to make people laugh for many hours.