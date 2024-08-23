Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dua Lipa India concert dates OUT! Check out venue, time, how to book tickets and more

    Dua Lipa's concert tickets will be available for purchase starting August 29, 2024.

    First Published Aug 23, 2024, 12:58 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 23, 2024, 1:00 PM IST

    Dua Lipa will be visiting India soon! The globally popular artist will headline the Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC) 2024, which will take place on November 30, 2024, at MMRDA, BKC in Mumbai. The tour is in support of Dua's third album, Radical Optimism, which debuted at number one in 11 countries, including the United Kingdom, where it became the greatest album debut by a UK artist in 2024 and the highest week-one sales by a UK female artist since 2021.

    The momentous announcement on Friday left Dua Lipa's fans ecstatic. The 'Levitating' singer also expressed her delight over her return to India. "My recent trip to India was a wonderful reminder of how much I adore this country. The love and enthusiasm I felt were tremendous, and I can't wait to return in November 2024 to sing for a fantastic audience at the Zomato Feeding India Concert," she said in a statement. The concert tickets will be available for purchase starting August 29, 2024.

    About Dua Lipa

    Dua Lipa is a British singer and songwriter known for her distinctive voice and genre-blending music. Rising to fame with her 2017 self-titled debut album, she gained international acclaim with hits like "New Rules" and "Be the One." Her sophomore album, *Future Nostalgia* (2020), solidified her status as a pop powerhouse, featuring chart-toppers like "Don't Start Now" and "Physical." Renowned for her dynamic performances and modern pop sensibilities, Lipa has earned multiple awards, including Grammys. Beyond music, she is recognized for her fashion sense and advocacy for various social causes.

