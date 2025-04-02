user
Pushpa 2 World Televsion Premiere: When and where to watch Allu Arjun starrer in TV? Check here

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is a record-breaking blockbuster, grossing ₹1800 crore worldwide. The movie is set to premiere in Television now. Here's where you can see the movie in TV

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 2, 2025, 1:22 PM IST

Pushpa 2The Rule, featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, has set a record as one of the biggest openers in Indian cinema, grossing ₹1800 crore worldwide. The film is now available for streaming on Netflix across all languages with subtitles, along with an exclusive extended cut titled Pushpa 2 Reloaded. The highly anticipated world television premiere is scheduled to air on Star Maa on April 3, as officially announced.

article_image2

The film follows Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun), who ascends to wealth and power while being a devoted husband to Srivalli (Rashmika Mandanna). He confronts SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat (Fahadh Faasil), determined to stop him from smuggling 2000 tonnes of red sanders to Chennai. Their escalating rivalry forces Pushpa Raj’s estranged brother and family to reunite. However, as Shekawat remains a looming threat, another danger emerges in the form of Kogatam Veera Prathap Reddy (Jagapathi Babu).


article_image3

The movie stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeep Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Ajay, and Sritej, among others. Jagapathi Babu takes on a new pivotal role, while Sreeleela features in a special item song, Kissik. Directed and written by Sukumar, the film’s dialogues were penned by Srikanth Vissa. Miroslaw Kuba Brozek handled cinematography, while Karthika Srinivas and Ruben worked as editors. AA Films distributed the movie, backed by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

article_image4

The film marks another successful collaboration between Sukumar, Allu Arjun, and music composer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), a trio known for delivering blockbuster hits. The music and background score have played a crucial role in amplifying the film’s impact, adding to its mass appeal.

