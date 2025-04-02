Lifestyle
Radhika Merchant, the younger daughter-in-law of the Ambani family was seen wearing a nude shade floral print saree at a fashion event, in which she looked amazing.
The idea of this handmade saree of Radhika Merchant is taken from retro painting. She has paired a painting design corset style blouse with a shaded saree.
To elevate her look in a simple saree, Radhika Merchant adopted a very modern and trendy look in a Vivienne Westwood corset top and custom design saree.
If you look closely at Radhika Merchant's blouse, there is a beautiful painting on the front portion of this corset style blouse. In which a lady is seen gazing at her lover.
Radhika Merchant has worn a saree in a combination of beige shade and pastel gray shade. On the pallu of which large floral print designs are given.
If you also want to try this look of Radhika Merchant, then wear a multi-layer choker set of pearls like her and carry stud earrings of pearls only.
If you are also carrying a saree like Radhika, then make a low messy bun in your hair with it. Give your face a long look by taking out flicks in your hair from the front.
