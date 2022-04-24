IPL 2022: Here's how Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to MS Dhoni and CSK players dancing (Video)

CSK players like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo and others flaunting their dance moves on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal Song

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was overjoyed when the Chennai Super Kings players danced to the viral song 'Two Two Two' from her next film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie also featured Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.



On CSK's official Instagram account, the video was uploaded. Players like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, and others showed their dancing moves in the video.



They wrote, “Kaathuvaakula Konjam 💛 to the Superfans!🕺🕺 We Yellove you two! 😍." Sharing the same, Samantha wrote on her Instagram Story section, “The best." Take a look: Video

Meanwhile, the trailer for the film has been released, and it has Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha cracking jokes. The film, directed by Vignesh Shivan, seems to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions.



On April 28, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal will be released in theatres. As Vijay's character develops affections for both females, the teaser shows how they all come together. They also create their own adaptations of classic films like Titanic and Baahubali.



The almost two-minute video gives a look into the film's central concept, which focuses on Khatija (Samantha), Kanmani (Nayanthara), and Rambo (Rambo) (Vijay). Rambo has a love involvement with both Khatija and Kanmani, and even offers marriage to both of them at the same time. Also Read: Pictures: Malaika Arora's sexy Gucci silk shorts' price is more than Apple iPhone 13