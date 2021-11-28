Did Salman Khan call Jacqueline Fernandez ‘Bewakoof’? Read this (Watch)

Salman Khan called Jacqueline Fernandez ‘Bewakoof’ for doing cardio on the treadmill rather of trying out farming. Read details

Salman Khan is on cloud nine with his latest film Antim: The Final Truth; fans are going gaga over his performance. It is a real treat for Salman's fans because he has been seen on the big screen after a year. The film also features Aayush Sharma in the lead role, and Before release, the actors promoted the film in many reality shows.

Both Salman and Aayush went to 'The Kapil Sharma Show', where Khan called his Kick co-star Jacqueline Fernandez Bewakoof (foolish) for doing cardio on the treadmill instead of trying out farming

During the promotions of 'Antim: The Final Truth', Khan shared funny anecdotes of his lockdown days at the Panvel farmhouse with the audiences. Salman revealed that he spent significant time at his Panvel farmhouse during the Covid 19 lockdown last year. A couple of his friends accompanied him, and one of them was Jacqueline.

Salman said, “Jacqueline bhi thi humare saath wahan par. Cardio kar rahi hai treadmill ke upar bewakoofon ki tarah. Bewakoofi hai. Maine kaha zameen khodo.”

Talking about why he suggest farming, the actor added “Uske andar pura din bhi chala jata hai, aur aisa lagta hai ki kuchh kiya hai din mein. Aap fasal bhi uga rahe ho.”

It is said that Salman Khan played an essential role in shaping up Jacqueline's acting career. Salman and Jacqueline's Kick gave her the boost in her career. And since then, Salman and Jacqueline have been good friends and are often seen together.